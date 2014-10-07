SAN FRANCISCO Oct 7 Yahoo Inc is
reducing the size of its operations in Bangalore, India, the
Internet company's largest engineering facility outside its
California headquarters.
The company said in a statement on Tuesday it was
consolidating "certain teams into fewer offices" in Bangalore,
but that it would continue to have a presence there.
The move comes more than a week after activist investor
Starboard Value LP publicly pressured Yahoo to cut what it
referred to as a "bloated" cost structure.
Yahoo, a one-time Internet pioneer, is trying to revive
stagnant revenue growth under the leadership of Marissa Mayer,
who took the helm as Chief Executive two years ago.
Mayer has weighed layoffs in Bangalore since early in her
tenure, people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.
Yahoo had roughly 2,000 employees in Bangalore in March
2013, according to the sources. At the time, Mayer was weighing
bringing certain jobs in India back to Sunnyvale, California, to
unite more of Yahoo's product development at the home base, one
of the sources said at the time.
"As we ensure that Yahoo is on a path of sustainable growth,
we're looking at ways to achieve greater efficiency,
collaboration and innovation across our business," Yahoo's
statement on Tuesday said.
Shares of Yahoo were down 1.1 percent at $41.04 in midday
trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco and Nivedita
Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by James Dalgleish)