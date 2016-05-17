BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Yahoo Japan :
* Says it to set up an investment partnership in Tokyo with wholly owned subsidiary YJ Capital Inc. in late May
* Says it to hold 98.6 percent stake in the investment partnership
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/zjdW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing