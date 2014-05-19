* Deal was part of reorganisation of SoftBank group assets
* Yahoo Japan, eAccess to proceed with mobile Internet
service
* SoftBank raising cash for overseas acquisitions
(Adds background on SoftBank's finances, plans for Internet
service)
TOKYO, May 19 Yahoo Japan Corp has
dropped its plan to buy mobile network operator eAccess Ltd from
SoftBank Corp in a 324 billion yen ($3.2 billion) deal
that was part of a reorganisation of SoftBank group assets.
Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest Internet portal and 42.6
percent owned by SoftBank, will proceed with a planned low-cost
mobile Internet service using the eAccess mobile network,
SoftBank and Yahoo Japan said on Monday.
EAccess will also go ahead with a scheduled June 1 merger
with wireless provider Willcom Inc, another SoftBank unit.
The sale of eAccess was set to give SoftBank additional cash
as it pursues an aggressive overseas acquisition strategy. That
could include a bid for No.4 U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US
Inc to add to its purchase of No.3 Sprint Corp
last year.
Since the eAccess deal was announced on March 27, however,
Japan's third-largest mobile carrier has prepared a 300 billion
yen bond issue targeting Japanese retail investors. It also
stands to reap a potential windfall from a New York listing of
Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba group, highlighting its
financial flexibility as it seeks acquisitions.
In discussions that followed the March announcement, it was
decided that Yahoo Japan would instead offer services via the
eAccess network while leaving eAccess as a separate company to
own and operate the network infrastructure, the companies said.
Yahoo Japan President Manabu Miyasaka had said after the
March announcement that his company would need control of its
own handsets and network to achieve its goal of 10 million
additional mobile users.
But analysts questioned the need for the Internet company to
take over operation of a wireless network from a member of the
same group. Its shares subsequently tumbled, losing 25 percent
of their value since the announcement while Tokyo's benchmark
Nikkei average is down 4 percent.
SoftBank, which aims to become the world's leading mobile
Internet company, holds a 99.68 percent stake in eAccess but
only 33.29 percent of the voting rights due to regulatory
restrictions. It nevertheless exercises effective operating
control since the remaining voting rights are split among
several holders.
($1 = 101.4600 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida and Edmund Klamann; Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing)