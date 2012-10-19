BRIEF-Shangying Global to acquire Shanghai firm for 1.7 bln yuan via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire a Shanghai company for about 1.7 billion yuan ($249.85 million) via share issue
SEOUL Oct 19 Yahoo Inc's South Korean operation has decided to pull out of the country and end its local Internet portal service in December, Yonhap news agency reported.
"Yahoo has faced several challenges in the past couple of years and decided to pull out of the (Korean) business to put more resources on global business and become more powerful and successful," the agency quoted Yahoo as saying in a statement.
Yahoo Korea was not immediately reachable to confirm.
LONDON, June 5 Oil majors BP and Eni are deepening their foray into blockchain technology, starting to run blockchain trades in parallel with their live trading systems, according to developer BTL Group.