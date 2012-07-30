SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 Ross Levinsohn is leaving
Yahoo, two weeks after the company announced he lost
out on the top job to Google executive Marissa Mayer,
the company said in a filing.
Levinsohn will leave the company effective Tuesday, July 31.
He will go with the severance payments outlined in his 2010
offer letter and 2011 severance agreement, plus an equity award
of 67,000 restricted stock units and 250,000 stock options. The
options have an exercise price of $15.80, the closing per share
price of Yahoo stock on Friday, giving them a current value of
just over $5 million.
His earlier agreements call for $1.4 million in salary and
target bonus, plus 175,000 restricted stock units or RSUs, and
an option to buy 400,000 shares at a price determined by Yahoo's
compensation committee. The outstanding RSUs and options fully
vest on his departure.
Before joining Yahoo as executive vice president, Americas,
in 2010, Levinsohn was managing director of investment firm Fuse
Capital. He had previously served as president of Fox
Interactive Media at News Corp, where he worked for six
years.
"Ross has done a terrific job during his time at Yahoo,"
said a spokeswoman. "We wish him all the best."