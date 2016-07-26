(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Liana B. Baker
July 26 Yahoo Inc shareholders may be
left betting on how quickly, if at all, the former web pioneer
can cash in on its multi-billion dollar stakes in two Asian
peers after Monday's deal to sell its core internet assets to
Verizon Communications Inc.
Most of Yahoo's $36.4 billion market value is derived from
its 15 percent stake in Chinese online commerce company Alibaba
Group Holdings Ltd and its 35.5 percent stake in joint
venture Yahoo Japan Corp. These are not included in
Yahoo's deal with Verizon.
Investors will be hoping for a quick sale of these stakes,
but Yahoo has been looking for years without success for a way
to make money from the investments without incurring a huge tax
bill. Yahoo declined to comment on potential scenarios on
Monday.
Prior to running an auction for its core business, which
included its advertising tools and internet assets such as
search and email, Yahoo explored spinning off its stake in
Alibaba to Yahoo shareholders, but abandoned the plan because
the U.S. Internal Revenue Service would not provide assurances
it could be carried out on a tax-free basis.
The scenario many investors are now rooting for is Yahoo
Japan and Alibaba buying back these stakes from Yahoo in some
way that saves on taxes. Even though they would likely buy back
these shares at a discount, Yahoo investors would benefit,
according to Eric Jackson, managing director at SpringOwl Asset
Management LLC, which owns Yahoo shares.
"Hopefully by the end of this year, we have some sort of
transaction, preferably with Alibaba buying its stake back and
Yahoo Japan buying its stake back," Jackson said.
Such a deal would likely involve some tax, due to the fact
that the stakes have appreciated greatly in value, but it is
unclear how much.
Bankers and analysts argue it is most likely that Yahoo will
find a way to divest its Yahoo Japan stake, worth more than $8
billion on paper, before making any decision on the Alibaba
stake, which is worth more than $30 billion.
CAP ON TAX
Yahoo's shares in Yahoo Japan date back to 1996, when the
internet company launched a joint venture with Japan's SoftBank
Group Corp.
To minimize its tax liabilities, Yahoo could do a "cash-rich
split off" with Yahoo Japan, whereby Yahoo would swap its Yahoo
Japan shares for cash and assets from Yahoo Japan, according to
corporate tax law consultant Robert Willens.
Yahoo Japan would have to create a subsidiary, contribute
cash and an operating business that has been active for five
years, according to Willens. Cash can only make up two-thirds of
the new company's value, with at least one-third of the value
coming from the operating business, according to Willens.
Then Yahoo Japan could give this subsidiary to Yahoo in
exchange for Yahoo's shares in Yahoo Japan, Willens said.
Yahoo itself hinted on Monday it prefers to deal with Yahoo
Japan first, rather than Alibaba. Yahoo board member Tom
McInerney, who is chairman of its strategic review committee,
said on a conference call with analysts that the company views
the stakes in Yahoo Japan and Alibaba differently.
For the Alibaba shares, "our goal is to preserve pre-tax
value," and the company has "no current intent sell those in a
taxable transaction," McInerney said.
Yahoo's early investment in Alibaba, made in 2005, has
appreciated in value so much that the company would likely have
to pay more than $12 billion in tax if it decided to sell its
stake, according to Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi.
McInerney said the company was more flexible with its shares
in Yahoo Japan, whose value is a lot smaller than Alibaba.
A cash-rich split would come with challenges, as Yahoo Japan
would need to trade some operating asset that it does not want
with Yahoo as part of the deal, Willens said. Yahoo, by then a
holding company, would end up owning this asset in addition to
the Alibaba stake, and would eventually need to figure out what
to do with it.
SoftBank, Yahoo Japan's biggest shareholder, would also need
to bless any deal involving shares in the Japanese company.
Yahoo and Yahoo Japan did not offer any comment on Monday.
Softbank could not immediately be reached for comment.
ALIBABA STAKE
Coming up with a solution to the Yahoo Japan stake is key in
achieving the ultimate goal of spurring Alibaba into action to
buy back its shares from Yahoo, analysts said.
Alibaba is the only company that can help Yahoo avoid most
of the tax liabilities associated with returning cash from the
sale of the stake to Yahoo shareholders. That is because an
acquisition by Alibaba of Yahoo owning just the Alibaba stake
could be structured as an asset swap, whereby Yahoo shareholders
would be paid in Alibaba stock rather than cash.
Alibaba, which appears not to be in any rush to do any deal,
may decide to play ball with Yahoo to avoid having a proxy or
shell company for its shares trading at a discount. Alibaba did
not respond to a request for comment.
Mogharabi at Morningstar expects the shares in Yahoo, were
it to own just the Alibaba stake, to trade at a discount to
Alibaba's shares in the open market, because investors would be
worried about taxes resulting from a sale.
"We believe the shares will trade at a discount as the risk
of having to pay some or all of the deferred tax liabilities of
those holdings remains," Mogharabi said.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Greg
Roumeliotis and Bill Rigby)