April 20 The parent of Britain's Daily Mail said on Wednesday that it had not submitted a bid to acquire Yahoo Inc's core Internet business, but it was in talks with others who could potentially be interested in an acquisition.

Verizon Communications Inc was set to advance to the second stage of bidding for Yahoo's core assets, as the U.S. internet company went through offers to put together a short list, Reuters reported.

Acquiring the assets could help Daily Mail & General Trust Plc drive up advertising income from its globally popular websites to counter shrinking print revenue. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)