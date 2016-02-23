(Changes media packaging slug to "YAHOO-M&A/TIME" from
"TIME-M&A/YAHOO")
Feb 23 Magazine publisher Time Inc is
considering a deal to merge with struggling Internet company
Yahoo, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Time Inc, the publisher of Sports Illustrated, People and
namesake Time has heard a presentation from Citigroup Inc
bankers on pursuing a deal with Yahoo, the Bloomberg report
said. (bloom.bg/1mUM7lQ)
Last week Yahoo officially launched the sale of its core
business, which includes search, mail and news sites.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)