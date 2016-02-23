(Changes media packaging slug to "YAHOO-M&A/TIME" from "TIME-M&A/YAHOO")

Feb 23 Magazine publisher Time Inc is considering a deal to merge with struggling Internet company Yahoo, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Time Inc, the publisher of Sports Illustrated, People and namesake Time has heard a presentation from Citigroup Inc bankers on pursuing a deal with Yahoo, the Bloomberg report said. (bloom.bg/1mUM7lQ)

Last week Yahoo officially launched the sale of its core business, which includes search, mail and news sites. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)