July 24 Verizon Communications Inc will
announce an agreement on Monday to buy Yahoo Inc for
about $5 billion, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
The announcement will come before the start of New York
trading hours, the source added.
The deal will end months of uncertainty about Yahoo's future
after the company announced plans to review strategic
alternatives in February.
Yahoo was not immediately available, and Verizon declined to
comment.
Bloomberg first reported that the deal will be announced
Monday for $4.8 billion.
Reuters reported on Friday that Verizon had emerged as the
front-runner in the Yahoo auction.
(Reporting by Liana Baker in San Francisco and Carl O'Donnell
in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)