CORRECTED-Nikkei tumbles to 2-1/2-week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
(Corrects company name in the headline to Verizon, not Verzion)
Feb 8 Verizon Communications Inc has given Tim Armstrong, chief executive officer of its AOL unit, a leading role in exploring a possible bid for Yahoo Inc's assets, Bloomberg reported.
Verizon, the largest U.S. wireless carrier, hasn't hired bankers to conduct an offer and there have been no formal talks, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the situation. (bloom.bg/1LbQSxD)
Verizon and Yahoo couldn't immediately be reached for comments. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.