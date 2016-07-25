July 25 Verizon Communications Inc said
it had agreed to buy Yahoo Inc's core internet business
for $4.83 billion in cash, ending a lengthy sale process for the
fading Web pioneer.
Buying Yahoo's operations will boost Verizon's AOL internet
business, which it bought last year for $4.4 billion, by giving
it access to Yahoo's advertising technology tools as well as
other assets such as search, mail and messenger.
The deal marks the end of Yahoo as an operating company,
leaving it with a 15 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce company
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and a 35.5 percent interest
in Yahoo Japan Corp.
"The sale of our operating business, which effectively
separates our Asian asset equity stakes, is an important step in
our plan to unlock shareholder value for Yahoo," Yahoo Chief
Executive Marissa Mayer said in a statement on Monday.
The sale does not include Yahoo's cash, its shares in
Alibaba, its shares in Yahoo Japan, Yahoo's convertible notes,
certain minority investments and Yahoo's non-core patents.
The Alibaba and Yahoo Japan investments are worth about $40
billion, while Yahoo had a market value of about $37.4 billion
as of Friday's close.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)