Jan 5 A senior executive of Verizon
Communications Inc said on Thursday the company was
unsure about its planned acquisition of Yahoo Inc's
internet business.
"I can't sit here today and say with confidence one way or
another because we still don't know," Marni Walden, president of
product innovation and new businesses, said at the Citi 2017
Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas.
Yahoo came under renewed scrutiny by federal investigators
and lawmakers last month after disclosing the largest known data
breach in history, prompting Verizon to demand better terms for
its planned purchase.
However, Walden added that the merits of the deal still made
sense.
