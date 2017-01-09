(Corrects to "Mayer" from "Mayers" in headline)
Jan 9 Yahoo Inc said Chief Executive
Officer Marissa Mayer would step down from the board after the
closing of its deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
Five other directors would also resign after the deal
closes, Yahoo said in an filing on Monday. (bit.ly/2iXrbwn)
The company also named Eric Brandt chairman of the board,
effective Jan. 9.
Verizon's $4.83 billion deal for Yahoo's core internet
assets came under renewed scrutiny by federal investigators and
lawmakers last month after Yahoo disclosed the largest known
data breach in history.
Mayer said in July that she planned to stay at Yahoo through
the transaction's close.
Yahoo said the remaining company would be renamed Altaba Inc
after the deal closes.
