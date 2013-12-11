By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 Yahoo Inc's email
service has been unavailable to some users since Monday night
due to a "hardware problem" that the Internet company said has
been harder to fix than it expected.
Yahoo believes the problem will be fixed by 3 p.m. PST
Wednesday, according to a post on Yahoo's official Tumblr blog
by the company's senior vice president of communications,
Jeffrey Bonforte.
Bonforte did not specify how many users were affected by the
email outage, which he said began at 10:27 p.m. PST on Monday.
He said the company has "dozens of people working around the
clock" to resolve the problem.
"The issue has been harder to fix than we originally
expected," Bonforte said.
Yahoo Mail is the most popular Web-based email product among
desktop computer users in the United States, according to
analytics firm comScore. Yahoo Mail ranks second worldwide,
behind Google Inc's Gmail and ahead of Microsoft Corp's
Outlook.com.
A redesigned version of Yahoo Mail, which the company
introduced in October, has met with a mixed reaction by users.
Many users have griped that the new version eliminated popular
features such as "tabs."