Amazon adds video calling with Echo Show
Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
Yahoo Inc's media head, Kathy Savitt, has decided to leave, a company spokeswoman said.
Savitt will join film and television studio STX Entertainment in October as president of its digital business, STX said.
Yahoo is planning a major shakeup in its media unit and Savitt's job had been the topic of internal discussion for a while, technology website Re/code reported, citing sources. (on.recode.net/1VRIwBQ)
At Yahoo, Savitt spearheaded the company's brand marketing and audience engagement strategies, as well as editorial and video content across Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports.
Savitt, who is also Yahoo's chief marketing officer, will report to STX Chief Executive Robert Simonds.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
FRANKFURT German luxury carmaker BMW Group will raise its annual production capacity to 3 million cars by 2020 and plans to build its X5 offroader in China, German daily Handelsblatt said, citing company sources familiar with the plans.