Dec 14 An outspoken Yahoo Inc
shareholder said on Monday he considers former Yahoo executives
Ross Levinsohn and Jacqueline Reses as potential replacements
for Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer as the internet
company comes under pressure to change strategic direction.
Eric Jackson, managing director at New York-based SpingOwl
Asset Management, which sent a 99-page strategic analysis to
Yahoo's board on Friday, said in an interview that the activist
hedge fund has several people in mind to replace Mayer but is
not yet backing one candidate.
Jackson is among the growing list of Yahoo shareholders who
are voicing their frustration with Mayer and calling for a
different path than the one Yahoo recently laid out.
"(Former Yahoo interim CEO) Ross Levinsohn was passed over
for the job four year ago. I think the basic strategy that he
was advocating was in hindsight the right strategy," Jackson
said.
He added that Reses, who was formerly chief development
officer at Yahoo and left for payment processor Square in the
fall, is interesting because she is familiar with the company
and also has a private equity background, having worked at Apax
Partners before joining Yahoo.
"Whoever is the next CEO will need to take Yahoo core down
to its studs in terms of its costs," Jackson said.
Yahoo declined to comment.
Yahoo shelved plans to spin off its stake in Chinese
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd last
Wednesday, under pressure from investors - including activist
Starboard Value - worried about billions of dollars in tax
liabilities that could weigh on the value of the entity.
The company said that it would, instead, look at creating a
separate company to hold the rest of its assets, in a strategy
it is calling a "reverse spin" of its original plan.
According to a person familiar with the matter, Mayer has
the support of Yahoo's board and will be given time to work
through the new plan to carry out the reverse spin. Due to the
complex nature of the plan, however, it could take at least a
year to finish.
Starboard Value and other shareholders are unlikely to share
the board's patience and have have written letters to the Yahoo
board, voicing their opposition to the company's current path.
SpringOwl, a roughly $300 million fund managed by activist
investor Jason Ader, is pushing Yahoo to cut costs and bring in
a strategic partner such as Liberty Media to help deal
with tax issues. SpingOwl has not revealed the size of its stake
in Yahoo.
SHAREHOLDER URGES SALE OF COMPANY
Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, which owns about 1.1 percent or
10 million shares in Yahoo, said in a letter dated Dec. 11 that
the company should pursue a sale of the whole company or its
various assets as soon as possible. Canyon feels that the
company, by saying it will spend a year to evaluate the spinoff
of the core business, is wasting too much time while its
business erodes.
Another top shareholder who spoke with Reuters who did not
want to be named, said that after the company announced the
reverse spin plan, the fund wrote a letter to the board saying
it should proceed to sell the core business instead.
Starboard originally agitated to have Yahoo sell its stake
in Alibaba but then changed its view that the company should put
its core business up for sale after the U.S. Internal Revenue
Service in September denied a request for a ruling on whether
the spinoff would be tax free.
Starboard has indicated that it is willing to launch a proxy
fight ahead of the company's annual meeting this spring if it is
unhappy with Yahoo's performance.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Mike Flaherty; additional
reporting by Deborah Todd; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)