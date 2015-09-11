BRIEF-Brio Gold Q1 revenues from mining operations $59.5 mln
* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million
Sept 11 Yahoo Inc is planning a major shakeup in its media unit and the unit's top executive, Kathy Savitt, could lose her job, Re/code said, citing sources.
Savitt is also Yahoo's chief marketing officer.
Her job has been the topic of much discussion inside Yahoo for a while, Re/code reported on Friday. (on.recode.net/1VRIwBQ)
Yahoo was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million
HONG KONG, May 10 Asian stocks are set to start Wednesday trade on a tentative note with markets put on edge by U.S President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey and rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme.