Sept 11 Yahoo Inc is planning a major shakeup in its media unit and the unit's top executive, Kathy Savitt, could lose her job, Re/code said, citing sources.

Savitt is also Yahoo's chief marketing officer.

Her job has been the topic of much discussion inside Yahoo for a while, Re/code reported on Friday. (on.recode.net/1VRIwBQ)

Yahoo was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)