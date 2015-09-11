(Changes source, Adds details)
Sept 11 Yahoo Inc's media head, Kathy
Savitt, has decided to leave, a company spokeswoman said.
Savitt will join film and television studio STX
Entertainment in October as president of its digital business,
STX said.
Yahoo is planning a major shakeup in its media unit and
Savitt's job had been the topic of internal discussion for a
while, technology website Re/code reported, citing sources. (on.recode.net/1VRIwBQ)
At Yahoo, Savitt spearheaded the company's brand marketing
and audience engagement strategies, as well as editorial and
video content across Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports.
Savitt, who is also Yahoo's chief marketing officer, will
report to STX Chief Executive Robert Simonds.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Abhirup Roy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)