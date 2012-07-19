* Mayer's salary set at $1 million annually
* $42 million in stock options and other awards
* $14 million in "make whole restricted options"
By Alexei Oreskovic and Peter Lauria
July 19 New Yahoo Chief Executive
Marissa Mayer's compensation package could total more than $70
million in salary, bonuses, restricted stock and stock options
over five years, according to a regulatory filing made by the
company Thursday.
Mayer's pay package is broken out into $1 million in annual
salary, as much as $2 million in an annual bonus, and $42
million in stock options and other awards, as well as $14
million in "make whole restricted options" for forfeiture of
compensation from Google Inc.
As the first female Google engineer and one of its earliest
employees, Mayer's net worth is already estimated to be as much
as $300 million.
Yahoo's hiring of Mayer as CEO from Google earlier this week
caught analysts, investors and even some employees by surprise.
Mayer, 37, edged out presumed front-runner and acting CEO Ross
Levinsohn to become Yahoo's third CEO in a year.
Industry observers believe Mayer's selection over Levinsohn
is a signal that Yahoo is likely to renew its focus on Web
technology and products rather than beefing up online content.
Her appointment caps a tumultuous year at Yahoo. In May,
Scott Thompson resigned as CEO after less than 6 months on the
job as a controversy flared up over his academic credentials.
Thompson replaced the controversial Carol Bartz, fired in
September after failing to revitalize Yahoo.
Thompson's total compensation at hire was valued at $27
million. He got no severance but was able to keep the $7 million
in compensation he got for leaving Paypal. Bartz got more than
$10 million in severance when she was fired last year.
A self-described "geek" with a master's degree in computer
science from Stanford, Mayer has frequently championed bringing
more women into tech.
Mayer reported for her first day of work as CEO on Tuesday,
the same day Yahoo announced weak financial results, with flat
net revenue and a slight decline in profit during the second
quarter.
Though she was on the company's sprawling Sunnyvale, Calif,
campus, she did not participate in its earnings call. For his
part, Levinsohn was also absent from the call, which was led by
Yahoo's Chief Financial Officer Tim Morse.
GLAMOROUS LIFE
Mayer joins Yahoo as something of a celebrity, having
already established herself as one of Silicon Valley's leading
women, both inside and outside of the office. She is known for
her love of fashion and regularly appears on the society pages
for hosting parties -- from intimate literary salons in her Four
Seasons penthouse in San Francisco to Christmas bashes at her
home in Silicon Valley near the Googleplex.
In 2009 she married real estate investor Zachary
Bogue--Mayer tweeted that the couple is expected their first
child, a boy, in October.
In 2010, the couple hosted a $30,000-a-plate fundraiser
dinner for President Obama at Mayer's Palo Alto home. And late
last year, Mayer became an Internet meme after she was filmed
dancing to an MC Hammer beat in a YouTube video made to support
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee's election effort.
Despite the upheaval, Yahoo remains one of the world's most
popular websites, with more than 700 million monthly visitors,
according to the company. But the company has seen its revenue
growth stall, amid an industrywide decline in online display
advertising prices and competition from Facebook Inc and
Google.
Visitors to Yahoo-branded websites increased 2 percent
year-on-year during the second quarter, Yahoo said. But queries
on Yahoo's U.S. core search websites declined 17 percent during
the second quarter, the number of minutes visitors spent on its
media properties fell 10 percent.