Dec 10 Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer gave birth to identical twin girls early on Thursday.

"Our whole family is doing great! Thanks to everyone for all of the support and well wishes throughout my pregnancy," Mayer said in a post on Tumblr. (bit.ly/1FZv9KZ) (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)