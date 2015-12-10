BRIEF-Nasdaq Stockholm orders Oscar Properties to pay fine of SEK 410,000
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
Dec 10 Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer gave birth to identical twin girls early on Thursday.
"Our whole family is doing great! Thanks to everyone for all of the support and well wishes throughout my pregnancy," Mayer said in a post on Tumblr. (bit.ly/1FZv9KZ) (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)