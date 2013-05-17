MEXICO CITY May 17 Two Mexican firms embroiled
in a contractual dispute with Yahoo Inc will appeal a
court ruling that overturned an earlier $2.75 billion judgment
in their favor, a director of the companies said on Friday.
Yahoo announced the decision by the Mexican appellate court
on Thursday. Both Worldwide Directories S.A. de C.V. and Ideas
Interactivas S.A. de C.V. will contest the ruling, said Carlos
Bazan-Canabal, a director at the companies.
"We're going to appeal it on the grounds of
unconstitutionality," said Bazan-Canabal, adding that the
plaintiffs would provide more details next week.
Last year, a civil court in Mexico City awarded the
companies some $2.75 billion in a preliminary judgment that took
the tech world by surprise. Yahoo fought that decision,
prompting the higher appeals court to rule in its favor.
The dispute centers on alleged breach of contract by Yahoo
relating to agreements signed between Yahoo de Mexico and Ideas
Interactivas between 2002 and 2004 over a venture for an online
business search function as well as printed volumes.