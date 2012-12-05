MEXICO CITY Dec 5 A plaintiff in a case against Yahoo Inc in which a Mexico City civil court made a $2.7 billion preliminary judgment against the U.S. firm said on Wednesday he and his partners were willing to accept a legal settlement for less.

The ruling, which was issued on Friday and perplexed the tech world, involves allegations of breach of contract related to an online yellow pages listings service, according to Yahoo.

The lawsuit was brought by Worldwide Directories S.A. de C.V. and Ideas Interactivas S.A. de C.V. against Yahoo and Yahoo de Mexico, according to Yahoo.

Carlos Bazan-Canabal, who says he is a partner in both firms and is named in copies of court documents related to the case obtained by Reuters, said the plaintiffs were prepared to listen if Yahoo made them an offer.

"If we can reach a settlement with an interesting number, we would go for it," Bazan-Canabal told Reuters, adding it could be for less than the preliminary award.