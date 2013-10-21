SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 A U.S. judge on Monday
refused to let Yahoo Inc YHOO.O delay using Microsoft Corp's
Bing search capabilities in Taiwan and Hong Kong,
affirming an arbitrator's decision in favor of Microsoft.
Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer sought to slow the
rollout of its search partnership arguing that Microsoft CEO
Steve Ballmer's decision to retire had raised concerns,
according to court documents.
But U.S. District Judge Robert Patterson Jr upheld an
arbitrator's earlier ruling in favor of Microsoft.
Yahoo and Microsoft began a 10-year search partnership in
2010, before Mayer took over as Yahoo's CEO. The two companies
hoped their combined efforts could mount a more competitive
challenge to Google Inc, the world's No.1 search engine.
The partnership has not lived up to expectations. Google
remains the dominant search engine, with roughly two thirds of
the U.S. search market, while Microsoft and Yahoo's combined
share of the market is essentially unchanged.
Yahoo said it wanted to pause the process until Mayer had a
chance to discuss the partnership with Ballmer's successor,
according to a court filing. Microsoft said in August that
Ballmer would retire within 12 months.
Mayer has criticized the partnership in the past. "We need
to see monetization working better because we know that it can
and we've seen other competitors in the space illustrate how
well it can work," Mayer said at an investor conference in
February.
Microsoft and Yahoo were not immediately available for
comment.