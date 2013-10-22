By Alexei Oreskovic and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 Yahoo Inc Chief
Executive Marissa Mayer tried to slow the rollout of its search
deal with Microsoft Corp and questioned its partner's
commitment, court filings show, in the latest sign that their
strategic relationship is fraying.
A U.S. judge ruled on Monday that Yahoo must adopt
Microsoft's search technology in Taiwan and Hong Kong under
their partnership, forged in 2010, to try and lessen Google
Inc's dominance in search advertising.
The ruling, which comes roughly two months after Microsoft
CEO Steve Ballmer announced plans to retire within 12 months,
hints at a widening gulf between the two companies at a time
when both are re-setting their strategies and trying to adapt to
changing market conditions.
Yahoo, which has been critical of the partnership in the
past, said it wanted to hold off switching to Microsoft
technology in certain markets until Mayer had a chance to
discuss the partnership with Ballmer's successor, according to a
court filing.
"We had a narrow disagreement regarding the Search Alliance
rollout in Hong Kong and Taiwan. We have unwavering plans to
continue investing in the Search Alliance, now operating in more
than 20 countries, and the Bing platform, which is central to
our latest products," Microsoft said in a statement on Monday.
Yahoo declined to comment on what it called an ongoing legal
matter.
Yahoo and Microsoft began a 10-year search partnership in
2010, before Mayer took over as Yahoo's CEO. The two companies
hoped their combined efforts could mount a more competitive
challenge to Google, the world's No. 1 search engine.
The partnership has not lived up to expectations. Google
still controls roughly two-thirds of the U.S. search market,
while Microsoft and Yahoo's combined share of the market is
essentially unchanged at just under 30 percent.
Yahoo has switched to Microsoft's search advertising
platform in 14 of the 16 global markets, the judge's ruling
said. The final two markets, Taiwan and Hong Kong, were slated
to switch to Microsoft in October.
But Yahoo informed Microsoft on September 20 that it was not
proceeding with the transition, and noted that it hoped to
proceed in early 2014.
"If we decide a new CEO has the same commitment that Steve
Ballmer had, then we will go forward with the transition," Yahoo
Senior Vice President of Search Products Laurie Mann is quoted
as testifying in the court filings.
U.S. District Judge Robert Patterson Jr upheld an
arbitrator's earlier ruling in favor of Microsoft, which found
that Yahoo's "breach of the agreement 'established irreparable
harm to Microsoft.'"
Mayer has criticized the partnership in the past. "We need
to see monetization working better because we know that it can
and we've seen other competitors in the space illustrate how
well it can work," Mayer said at an investor conference in
February.
Shares of Yahoo were up 8 cents at $34.14 in after hours
trade on Monday. Microsoft shares were up 3 cents at $35.
The case in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York is Yahoo! Inc vs. Microsoft Corp., 13-7237.