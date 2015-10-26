Oct 26 Yahoo Inc said its free streaming of the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday got 33.6 million views across all platforms.

More than 15.2 million unique viewers tuned in for the webcast, Adam Cahan, Yahoo's senior vice president for product and engineering, said on a blog post on Monday. (bit.ly/1iVXhTw)

Yahoo's streaming of the game was the first time viewers around the world could watch an NFL game online for free. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)