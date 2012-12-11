By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 Yahoo Inc rolled
out new versions of its popular Web email on Tuesday, the first
major product makeover since Chief Executive Marissa Mayer took
the helm of the struggling Internet company five months ago.
Yahoo released new versions of its Yahoo Mail product for
smartphones and tablets - in keeping with Mayer's focus on
mobile devices - and a revamped version of its Web-based mail
product for PC users that cuts out ancillary features and that
the company said delivers faster performance.
"You've told us loud and clear that you want fewer
distractions when it comes to email. You want to quickly login,
communicate, and get on with your day," Mayer said in a post on
Yahoo's official blog on Tuesday.
Yahoo is the No. 1 Web email product in the United States
and No. 3 worldwide, behind Google Inc's Gmail and
Microsoft Corp's Hotmail, according to comScore.
But the number of unique users of Yahoo email declined 16
percent in November from a year earlier in the United States and
7 percent worldwide in October, according to comScore. Gmail's
unique users increased 25 percent in the U.S. in November and 20
percent worldwide in October.
Analysts say Yahoo's email decline also owes partly to the
broader trend of younger Internet users who prefer to
communicate with text messages rather than email.
Mayer, 37, is moving to revitalize Yahoo's various Web
products and reverse years of declining revenue. A former Google
executive, Mayer is widely admired in Silicon Valley for her Web
product savvy, though some analysts and investors have expressed
caution, noting that Mayer has never before led an entire
company as CEO.
She has said her top priority is to create a coherent mobile
strategy for Yahoo and that she intends for at least half of the
company's technical workforce to be working on mobile products.
As part of Tuesday's announcement, Yahoo unveiled an update
to its mobile email app for smartphones based on the Android
operating system, as well as Yahoo's first stand-alone app for
Apple's iPhone.
Yahoo also released a version designed for tablets and PCs
based on Microsoft's new Windows 8 operating system.
Vivek Sharma, General Manager of Yahoo Mail & Messenger,
said the group of new mobile apps was part of Yahoo's goal of
ensuring that its products are available across all major mobile
platforms -- a move that he said should help Yahoo's email stay
popular with the younger generation of users.
"Most of the new users, especially young ones, are using
mobile Internet devices. So the first order of things is to make
sure there are native experiences for them," said Sharma
referring to mobile apps that are specially designed for
smartphones.
FEWER ADS
The new PC version of Yahoo Mail features fewer ads,
primarily by doing away with pass-through Web pages that users
previously encountered before they could access their inbox and
which appeared after a user sent an email.
Eliminating those pages, and improvements to the way Yahoo
displays its email Web pages, means that users can now reach
their inboxes 40 percent faster, Sharma told Reuters in an
interview on Tuesday.
Yahoo's email product is an important piece of Yahoo's
overall online business, serving as a conduit to bring in users
which Yahoo then tries to redirect to its other websites, such
as news articles, stock quotes and videos.
By simplifying the product's look, Yahoo could increase the
amount of time that users spend visiting its online properties,
said RBC Capital Markets analyst Andre Sequin.
"A website can be incredibly useful, but if a user interface
is annoying or has too many flashing ads, it can drive a person
away," said Sequin.
He compared Yahoo's email revamp to one of the key
accomplishments that Mayer is credited with at Google: the
sparse homepage, which is free of ads and prominently features a
search engine box surrounded by white space.
"Improve the experience on mail and there's a good chance
you can get people to stay engaged with Yahoo properties for a
long time," said Sequin.
Shares of Yahoo were up 11 cents to $19.54 in midday trading
on Tuesday.
Yahoo's stock has risen 25 percent since Mayer became CEO in
July, reaching its highest level since September 2008 when Yahoo
co-founder Jerry Yang was CEO.
The years between Yang and Mayer were tumultuous ones at
Yahoo, as the Web pioneer cycled through four different chief
executives and a variety of strategies.
Yahoo ranks among the world's most popular websites, with
roughly 700 million monthly visitors. But revenue has eroded due
to competition from Google and Facebook and changes in
the online advertising market that have compressed prices for
the online display ads that are key to Yahoo's business.
Many analysts and tech-industry observers say Yahoo's online
products have failed to keep up with rivals when it comes to
integrating innovative mobile and social media features.