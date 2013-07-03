New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) said that it will buy Qwiki Inc, a mobile app for creating videos in Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone, as it tries to increase its presence in the world of smartphones and tablets.
The company paid about $50 million for the deal, tech blog AllThingsD cited sources as saying. Terms of the deal however were not disclosed.
This is Yahoo's third acquisition since May when it bought blogging service Tumblr for $1.1 billion in cash. Earlier this week, the company reportedly acquired Bignoggins Productions, another mobile app developer.
Yahoo has seen its revenue shrink in recent years in the face of competition from Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O), but since she took charge in 2012 CEO Marissa Mayer has tried to turn the tide through a string of acquisitions.
Qwiki's app would continue to be supported by Yahoo and its employees would move to Yahoo's New York offices.
Yahoo shares closed at $24.99 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Stephen Coates)
TOKYO Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google have joined bidding for Toshiba's NAND flash memory unit, vying with others for the Japanese firm's prized semiconductor operation, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp , Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.