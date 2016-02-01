Feb 1 Yahoo Inc's Chief Executive Marissa Mayer is set to reveal cost-cutting plans that include a reduction of 15 percent of the internet company's workforce and the closure of several business units, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The plans are expected to be announced after Yahoo's fourth-quarter results, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Tx30jF)

