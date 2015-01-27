SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 Yahoo Inc unveiled a plan for a tax-free spin-off of its 15 percent stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, a first step in a highly-anticipated process to unwind the holding, which is valued at roughly $40 billion.

Yahoo said on Tuesday that its management has recommended to its board of directors a plan that would spin off the stake into a newly formed independent registered investment company. The stock of the company will be distributed pro-rata to Yahoo shareholders.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Christian Plumb)