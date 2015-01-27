By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 Yahoo Inc
unveiled a plan for a tax-free spin-off of its 15 percent stake
in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, a first step in a
highly-anticipated process to unwind the holding, which is
valued at roughly $40 billion.
Yahoo said on Tuesday that its management has recommended to
its board of directors a plan that would spin off the stake into
a newly formed independent registered investment company. The
stock of the company will be distributed pro-rata to Yahoo
shareholders.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Christian Plumb)