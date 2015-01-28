(Adds analyst comment, first-quarter revenue guidance)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 Yahoo Inc plans
to spin off its 15 percent stake in China's Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, responding to pressure to hand over to
shareholders its prized e-commerce investment valued at roughly
$40 billion.
Shares of Yahoo rose about 7 percent to $51.45 in
after-hours trading on Tuesday, following the tax-free spinoff
announcement and earnings which just beat analysts forecasts
even as its revenues slightly lagged estimates.
The move to spin off the Alibaba stake satisfies a
persistent investor demand, but could also ratchet up pressure
on Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer to make quicker progress
in strengthening Yahoo's struggling media and advertising
business.
"It's not going to be easy from now on," said B. Riley and
Co analyst Sameet Sinha. "She has to perform now. There's
nothing shielding her."
Shareholders feel that Yahoo and its stake in Alibaba would
be worth more separately, as long as the Alibaba shares are not
subject to the standard 35 percent tax rate that would be
incurred from selling the shares.
Yahoo was worth about $45 billion at Tuesday's market close.
That includes its Alibaba stake of nearly $40 billion, meaning
the current Yahoo share price assigns little value to the core
business. Some investors believe the email, website and other
operations are worth between $7 billion and $8 billion.
Yahoo, which is trying to reverse a multi-year decline in
revenue, has faced increasing investor pressure more than two
years after Mayer took the reins to lead a comeback plan.
Activist investor Starboard said in September that it had
acquired a significant stake in Yahoo and urged the company to
cut costs, consider a merger with AOL Inc and quickly
"monetize" the Asian assets.
"It's the best possible outcome," BGC Partners analyst
Colin Gillis said of the Alibaba spin off plan. "The main point
is that the money goes to shareholders, it doesn't get spent on
acquisitions. They don't want to fritter it away."
Mayer promised investors on a conference call on Tuesday
that the company's display advertising revenue, which declined 4
percent in 2014, would return to growth this year. But the
company's forecast for revenue in the first quarter implied
continuing softness.
Yahoo said that revenue, excluding fees paid to partner
websites in the first quarter, would range from $1.02 billion to
$1.06 billion, compared to the $1.09 billion in the year-ago
period.
Yahoo said its board of directors has authorized a plan to
spin off the stake, tax-free, into a newly formed independent
registered investment company. The stock of the company will be
distributed pro-rata to Yahoo shareholders and the transaction
is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015, Yahoo said.
The new entity will include Yahoo's 384 million shares in
Alibaba as well as an unspecified "legacy, ancillary" Yahoo
business, the company said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs & Co
and J.P. Morgan Securities are serving as
financial advisors on the transaction.
The spinoff of the second-largest stake in Alibaba is not
expected to have much impact on the management of the
fast-growing e-commerce company, but will be an option for
investors who for some reason do not want to buy shares in it
directly.
The stake dates from 2005, when Yahoo bought into Alibaba
early, paying $1 billion for a 40 percent stake in a deal
credited to the American company's co-founder Jerry Yang.
Yahoo's revenue, excluding fees paid to partner websites,
declined 1.8 percent year-on-year in the final three months of
2014 to $1.18 billion, just shy of Wall Street expectations. The
average analyst polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S called for
adjusted revenue of $1.185 billion.
Yahoo said it earned 30 cents per share in the fourth
quarter, excluding certain items, beating by a penny the
consensus forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Additional reporting by Edwin
Chan; Editing by Christian Plumb)