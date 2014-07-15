SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Yahoo Inc's revenue declined in the second quarter as the Internet company's rates for online display ads plummeted by 24 percent, it said on Tuesday.

Yahoo's net revenue, which excludes fees paid to partner websites, decreased 3 percent year-on-year to $1.04 billion in the three months ended June 30. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for net revenue of $1.084 billion. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)