PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 Yahoo Inc's revenue rose 1 percent in the third quarter, even as the company's online display advertising business continued to decline.
Yahoo said it generated revenue of $1.148 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to $1.139 billion in the year-ago period.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Chris Reese)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.