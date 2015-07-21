* Forecasts Q3 revenue of $1.00-$1.04 bln vs est. $1.07 bln
* Q2 traffic acquisition costs rise five-fold to $200.2 mln
* Q2 adj. profit 16 cents/shr vs est. 18 cents/shr
(Adds forecast, CEO and CFO comments, details about results;
updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy and Kshitiz Goliya
July 21 Yahoo Inc forecast
lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter as it
struggles to revive its core online advertising business and
spends more to attract users to its websites.
Shares of Yahoo were marginally down at $39.34 in
after-market trading.
Yahoo has been developing content for its mobile platform to
drive user engagement and ad sales as its core online
advertising business struggles in the face of stiff competition
from Google Inc and Facebook Inc.
Traffic acquisition costs (TAC), the amount Yahoo spends to
attract users to Yahoo websites, rose to $200.2 million in the
second quarter ended June 30, from $43.8 million a year earlier.
Total revenue, after deducting fees paid to partner
websites, was flat at $1.04 billion.
Chief Financial Officer Ken Goldman said the company expects
TAC to grow for the next few quarters.
"Their core business has been struggling and they've done
relatively little to fix it and you could argue that there is
not much that they can do," Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian
Wieser told Reuters.
"Right now it's all about Alibaba and Yahoo Japan and
whatever your expectations are around the spins," Wieser said.
Yahoo plans to spin off its 15 percent stake in Alibaba
into a public company, Aabaco Holdings, which will also
include Yahoo Small Business that provides domain names and
local marketing. Yahoo's Alibaba stake is valued at about $31
billion, based on the Chinese company's share price on Monday.
Yahoo said in April it hired advisers to determine the "most
promising opportunities" for its stake in Yahoo Japan.
On Tuesday, Yahoo said it expected third-quarter revenue of
$1.00 billion-$1.04 billion, below the average analyst estimate
of $1.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from Yahoo's emerging businesses, which Chief
Executive Marrisa Mayer calls Mavens - referring to ads from
mobile, video, native and social - rose 14.7 percent in the
second quarter.
The Mavens portfolio includes BrightRoll, mobile app network
Flurry, mobile ad buying platform Yahoo Gemini and blogging site
Tumblr.
"We continue to explore innovative yet thoughtful
monetization solutions on Tumblr," CEO Mayer said.
Search revenue rose 22 percent with a 4 percent rise in
price-per-click, while revenue from display ads increased 15
percent in the second quarter with price per ad up 10
percent.
Excluding items, the company earned 16 cents per share,
missing analysts' average estimate of 18 cents per share.
(Editing by Simon Jennings and Maju Samuel)