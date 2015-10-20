Oct 20 Yahoo Inc reported an 8.4
percent drop in adjusted quarterly revenue, the latest setback
for Marissa Mayer's efforts to turn around the company.
Yahoo reported a net profit attributable to the company of
$76.3 million, or 8 cents per share, for the third quarter ended
Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $6.77 billion, or $6.70 per
share, a year earlier.
Last year's profit included proceeds of $6.3 billion, net of
tax, from the sale shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Revenue, after deducting fees paid to partner websites, fell
to $1.0 billion from $1.09 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)