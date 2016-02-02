Feb 2 Yahoo Inc reported a 15 percent
fall in adjusted quarterly revenue as it struggles to keep its
share of online search and display advertising in the face of
tough competition from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's
Google.
Yahoo's revenue - after deducting fees paid to partner
websites - fell to $1.00 billion in the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31 from $1.18 billion a year earlier.
Yahoo reported a loss of $4.43 billion, or $4.70 per share,
in the quarter compared with a net income of $166.3 million, or
17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Yahoo also said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic
alternatives, along with pursuing its reverse spin-off of its
Internet business.
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer, who joined Yahoo in 2012 from
Google, has been trying to revive the Internet pioneer's core
media and online advertising business by spending heavily to
draw more users to its websites.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru and Deborah M. Todd in
San Francisco; Editing by Savio D'Souza)