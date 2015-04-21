April 21 Yahoo Inc's first-quarter revenue fell 4 percent as the internet company struggles to rev up its core online advertising business.

Net income attributable to Yahoo fell to $21.2 million, or 2 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $311.6 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, excluding fees paid to partner websites, fell to $1.04 billion from $1.087 billion. (Reporting by Bill Rigby and Lehar Maan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)