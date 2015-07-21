UPDATE 1-U.S. burger chain Wendy's quarterly profit, sales beat estimates
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.
July 21 Yahoo Inc reported a quarterly loss, hurt by higher spending to attract users to its websites to better compete with Google Inc and Facebook Inc .
The company reported a net loss attributable to it of $21.6 million, or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $269.7 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue, after deducting fees paid to partner websites, was flat at $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
May 10 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, driven by the popularity of its value meals such as "4 for $4" and lower costs.
May 10 U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co , reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt in part by lower ad revenue from its TV and entertainment business and as it took an impairment charge.