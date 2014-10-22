By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 Yahoo Inc's CEO
is trying to steer investor focus away from the tech company's
stagnant revenue and toward achievements and growth prospects
that have been flying below the radar.
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer spent much of Tuesday's
earnings call highlighting improvements in Yahoo's mobile
business, the benefits from acquisitions and billions of dollars
in buybacks.
"This team has now been in place for two years and we've
achieved much more than many people realize," Mayer said. It was
a vigorous defense of her tenure, which has come under fire from
activist investor Starboard Value LP.
"I was surprised at the level of detail that she went into,"
said B. Riley & Co analyst Sameet Sinha.
Mayer never mentioned Starboard by name during an atypically
long 80-minute conference call, but analysts said her comments
were clearly aimed at parrying Starboard's recent attack and
preventing the type of shareholder confrontations that have
plagued Yahoo in the past.
"She needed to do this," Sinha said. "People were kind of
losing hope," he added, noting a string of analyst downgrades to
the company's stock in recent months.
While Mayer is not satisfied with shrinking online display
advertising business and promised growth would return in the
coming year, she said early results of Yahoo's comeback effort
were being overlooked. She unleashed a blizzard of business
metrics to prove her point.
To bolster her case, Mayer for the first time offered a peek
at Yahoo's mobile business. Mobile revenues exceeded $200
million in the third quarter and she said gross mobile revenue
for the year should surpass $1.2 billion.
Tumblr, the social media site that Yahoo acquired for $1.1
billion in 2013, is on track to generate $100 million in revenue
in 2015, Yahoo said.
Starboard has blasted Yahoo for wasting money on such
acquisitions. But Yahoo noted that the $1.6 billion spent on
acquisitions during the past two years was dwarfed by the $7.7
billion it has returned to shareholders during the same period.
Yahoo is a web pioneer, but its revenue growth has
persistently lagged rivals such as Google Inc and
Facebook Inc. Its revenue in the third quarter is roughly
5 percent lower than it was two years ago, shortly after Mayer
took over.
Starboard said last month it had acquired a significant
stake in Yahoo and urged the company to cut costs, consider a
merger with AOL Inc and quickly "monetize" the Asian
assets, which exceed the value of Yahoo's actual business.
Its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Inc remains one
of the key areas of investor interest, said JMP Securities
analyst Ronald Josey.
But he said that the 80 percent growth that Yahoo said its
mobile, video and native ad formats delivered in aggregate
during the third quarter was encouraging.
"They are transitioning the business to the modern era,"
Josey said.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by David Gregorio)