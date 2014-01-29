Jan 29 Yahoo Inc's shares fell 7.5
percent as the company's declining revenue tempered investor
confidence in CEO Marissa Mayer's turnaround efforts, prompting
several analysts to cut their price targets on the stock.
Yahoo's shares nearly doubled in the past year as investors
pinned their hopes on Mayer and surging growth at Chinese online
retailer Alibaba, in which Yahoo holds a big stake.
At least four brokerages lowered their price targets on
Yahoo's stock, which fell to a low of $35.30 in early trading on
Wednesday.
Yahoo on Tuesday reported a decline in online advertising
prices and slower growth at Alibaba.
Yahoo's overall revenue fell 6 percent in the last three
months of the year to $1.266 billion, marking four consecutive
quarters of eroding revenue.
The drop in revenue was largely driven by a 7 percent
decline in ad unit pricing due to a shift to mobile, where ad
rates were lower, and from the roll-out of a new ad format where
volumes were strong but pricing was lower, SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey analyst Robert Peck said.
Mayer, after taking take over in July 2012, moved
aggressively to kick-start the company with product makeovers,
acquisitions and big media hires. But the ad sales business
continues to struggle when at a time rivals Google and
Facebook are posting strong revenue growth.
Alibaba posted revenue growth of 51 percent during the
July-September quarter, after setting a breakneck pace during
the first two quarters of 2013.
"Alibaba remains the prime attraction, though its 3Q13 was
perhaps a bit less robust than recent quarters," CRT Capital
analyst Neil Doshi wrote in a research report.
The brokerage cut its price target on the stock to $47 from
$52.
But Doshi said Alibaba's revenue growth could show signs of
acceleration when Yahoo reports the Chinese company's
fourth-quarter results. That period will include Singles Day
(Nov. 11), one of the biggest shopping days of the year in
China.
Yahoo reports Alibaba's results one quarter in arrears as
part of its own financial disclosures.
Analysts have estimated that Yahoo's Asian assets - Alibaba
and Yahoo Japan - comprise about three-quarters of Yahoo's
nearly $40 billion market valuation.
Some analysts raised their price targets on Yahoo's stock,
citing the growth potential of Alibaba and another Yahoo asset,
blogging service Tumblr.
"We think Tumblr may actually be capable of creating as much
value as Yahoo's core (business)," Bernstein Research analyst
Carlos Kirjner wrote in a note.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)