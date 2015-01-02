Amazon adds video calling with Echo Show
Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
SAN FRANCISCO Yahoo Inc's search engine was down on Friday, shortly after Microsoft Corp's search engine, Bing, was also briefly unavailable before recovering.
Users who typed search.yahoo.com got an error message saying that Yahoo engineers were working to resolve the issue. Bing powers Yahoo search under a 10-year deal announced in 2009.
A Microsoft spokesman confirmed that Bing was briefly down on Friday.
"This morning, some of our customers experienced a brief, isolated services interruption which has now been resolved," Microsoft said.
Yahoo was not immediately available for comment.
FRANKFURT German luxury carmaker BMW Group will raise its annual production capacity to 3 million cars by 2020 and plans to build its X5 offroader in China, German daily Handelsblatt said, citing company sources familiar with the plans.