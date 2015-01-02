SAN FRANCISCO Jan 2 Yahoo Inc's search engine was down on Friday, shortly after Microsoft Corp's search engine Bing was also briefly unavailable before recovering.

Users who typed search.yahoo.com got an error message saying that Yahoo engineers were working to resolve the issue. Bing powers Yahoo search under a 10-year deal announced in 2009.

Neither Yahoo nor Microsoft were immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by James Dalgleish)