BRIEF-Dream Unlimited reports Q1 earnings of C$0.10/shr excluding items
* Dream Unlimited Corp. reports solid first quarter results and announces new chair of the board of directors
(Adds Microsoft confirmation)
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 2 Yahoo Inc's search engine was down on Friday, shortly after Microsoft Corp's search engine, Bing, was also briefly unavailable before recovering.
Users who typed search.yahoo.com got an error message saying that Yahoo engineers were working to resolve the issue. Bing powers Yahoo search under a 10-year deal announced in 2009.
A Microsoft spokesman confirmed that Bing was briefly down on Friday.
"This morning, some of our customers experienced a brief, isolated services interruption which has now been resolved," Microsoft said.
Yahoo was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andre Grenon)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S