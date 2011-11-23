SINGAPORE Nov 23 Singapore Press Holdings
(SPH), which has a near monopoly of newspaper
publishing in the city-state, said on Wednesday it filed a
copyright infringement lawsuit against Yahoo Inc,
alleging the internet giant reproduced news from its newspapers
without permission.
Singapore is the headquarters for Yahoo's operations in
Southeast Asia, a key market for the company where strong growth
in mobile communications over the past decade has fuelled
internet connectivity in a region with around 500 million
people.
"In our statement of claim, we cited as examples 23 articles
from our newspapers which Yahoo! had reproduced over a 12-month
period without our licence or authorisation,"
SPH spokeswoman Chin Soo Fang said in an email to Reuters.
SPH filed the writ of summons and statement of claim to the
Singapore High Court on Friday and served them to Yahoo
Southeast Asia on Monday.
Yahoo officials were not immediately available for comment.
Lawyers from Bird & Bird LLP represent Yahoo according to a
Straits Times article, while SPH said Wong Partnership
represents Singapore Press.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Matt Driskill)