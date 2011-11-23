(Adds comments from Yahoo)
SINGAPORE Nov 23 Singapore Press Holdings
, which has a near monopoly of newspaper publishing in
the city-state, said on Wednesday it filed a copyright
infringement lawsuit against Yahoo! Inc, alleging the
internet giant reproduced news from its newspapers without
permission.
Singapore is the headquarters for Yahoo's operations in
Southeast Asia, a key market for the company where strong growth
in mobile communications over the past decade has fuelled
internet connectivity in a region with around 500 million
people.
"In our statement of claim, we cited as examples 23 articles
from our newspapers which Yahoo! had reproduced over a 12-month
period without our licence or authorisation," Singapore Press
spokeswoman Chin Soo Fang said in an e-mail to Reuters.
SPH filed the writ of summons and statement of claim with
the Singapore High Court on Friday and served them to Yahoo
Southeast Asia on Monday.
Yahoo confirmed Singapore Press Holdings has sued the
company's Southeast Asia's office for alleged copyright
infringement.
"This matter has been referred to our legal advisors and as
such, we are unable to comment further at this time," Yahoo said
in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.
Lawyers from Bird & Bird LLP represent Yahoo according to a
Straits Times article, while SPH said Wong Partnership
represents Singapore Press.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Matt Driskill)