Sept 28 Yahoo Inc said on Monday it
would proceed with the planned spinoff of its stake in Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd even though the IRS has declined to
rule on whether the transaction would be tax free.
Yahoo's shares rose 4 percent to $28.71 in extended trading.
The Web search company said earlier this month the IRS had
denied its request for a private letter ruling on whether the
spinoff of its stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant would be
considered tax free.
The spin-off will remain subject to certain other conditions
including the receipt of a legal opinion on the tax-free
treatment of the deal under U.S. federal tax laws, Yahoo said in
a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1FxLxDD)
Based on Alibaba's Monday close of $59.24, Yahoo's 384
million shares of Alibaba are worth $22.75 billion.
The value of the stake is slightly less than Yahoo's market
capitalization of about $25.98 billion based on 941 million
shares outstanding on July 31 and Monday's close.
Many analysts say Yahoo's core business is worth close to
nothing without its Asian assets.
As of Monday's close, Yahoo's shares have declined a little
more than 45 percent this year. Alibaba's shares have fallen
nearly 45 percent over the same period.
Investors have closely followed plans for the spinoff,
seeing it as a way to unlock value from the company.
Yahoo paid $1 billion in 2005 for a 40 percent stake in
Alibaba, in a deal credited to the U.S. company's co-founder
Jerry Yang.
Yahoo, which expects to complete the deal in the forth
quarter ending Dec. 31, has been trying to revive its core
online advertising business by spending more to get users on its
websites.
Analysts and shareholders believe the company and its stake
in Alibaba would be worth more separately, as long as the
spinoff is not subject to tax incurred from selling the shares.
