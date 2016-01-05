Jan 5 Several major Yahoo Inc
shareholders are so concerned the company's core Internet
business could fall in value that they want it sold as soon as
possible.
The shareholders said they would prefer that than wait for
Yahoo to go through with its plan to seek a tax-free spin-off of
the operation, which includes Yahoo's sports and news sites as
well as its popular email service.
Reuters reviewed a letter sent to the Yahoo board by one
major shareholder and spoke to people with knowledge of the
views of others with significant stakes.
The investors argue that it would be better to take an
additional tax hit now rather than owning shares in a spin-off
that may have lost significant value later. Yahoo's stock has
fallen 36 percent over the last year, making investors nervous
about the risk of a further big decline.
Some are also concerned that the Internal Revenue Service
may challenge the tax-free status, which could leave
shareholders with a big tax bill anyway. The IRS helped to kill
off a previous Yahoo plan to spinoff its stake in Chinese
ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by declining
to issue a ruling endorsing its tax-free nature. That would have
left Yahoo vulnerable to an IRS challenge to the status at a
later date.
WROTE TO BOARD TWICE
The pressure on Yahoo's management and board has increased
since November, when Starboard Value LP, which owned 0.75
percent of Yahoo as of Sept. 30, making it the company's 23rd
largest shareholder, called for the sale of the company's main
business instead of the Alibaba spinoff.
Yahoo in December abandoned plans to spin off the Alibaba
stake and announced it would instead spinoff its other assets,
including its stake in Yahoo Japan, into a new company. Now,
that new strategy is also being questioned.
Canyon Capital Advisors, the 30th largest shareholder, wrote
to the Yahoo board twice in December and demanded that it
explore an immediate sale of the company, according to a Dec. 11
letter reviewed by Reuters. Canyon, with a 0.60 percent stake in
the company as of Sept. 30, said in one letter that a year is
"too long to wait" for a spinoff.
Mason Capital, Yahoo's seventh largest shareholder, is also
pushing for an immediate sale, according to people familiar with
the matter.
Some shareholders have expressed doubts for much of the past
year about whether CEO Marissa Mayer has a robust plan to revive
the struggling Internet media business.
"I don't think the market's going to give any bump in value
as long as the current management is in place," said Eric
Jackson, managing director of SpringOwl Asset Management LLC.
SpringOwl, which hasn't disclosed the size of its stake, has
pushed for Mayer's removal.
These investors criticize Mayer for what they say were a
series of ineffective acquisitions and her inability to stem the
continued decline in the value of the Internet media business as
reasons to replace her. But some analysts have said it is
unclear if anyone could have done a better job under the
circumstances.
Yahoo hasn't publicly responded to critics and declined to
comment for this story.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Mayer
has the support of Yahoo's board and will be given time to carry
out the spinoff.
When the spinoff was announced, Mayer said the company was
working on a plan to revitalize the core business that would be
announced early this year. The company has yet to provide
details of the plan.
VERIZON INTEREST
A person familiar with Starboard's thinking said the
activist hedge fund estimates the main operation could be worth
around $5 billion to a strategic buyer, with a projected tax
bill of around $1 billion, a hit it views as the cost of
obtaining maximum value from the division.
Another shareholder in the top 10, who did not want to be
named, had a slightly lower estimate of the tax hit, of between
$400 million and $800 million, depending on the sale price.
SunTrust analyst Robert Peck said it would be possible to
sell the business within "three to six months." Fran Shammo, the
chief financial officer of U.S. telecommunications company
Verizon Communications Inc, told a media conference in
New York in early December that it could be interested, and
analysts say media and private equity firms may be as well.
Uncertainty about the tax status of a spinoff is weighing on
the investors. "Investors are far from convinced by management's
interpretation of the law and the advice they've been given,"
said Pivot Research analyst Brian Wieser.
In September, the IRS said it will no longer issue so-called
"private letter" rulings to companies seeking guidance on the
taxable nature of spinoffs before they happen, which means Yahoo
will not know if the spinoff meets the criteria to be tax-free
until after it occurs.
When asked specifically about Yahoo, IRS spokesman Dean J.
Patterson said, "Federal law prohibits the IRS from discussing
specific taxpayers."
The person familiar with Starboard's thinking says one
disastrous scenario would see the value of the Internet business
falling for a year while the company fails to get a clear tax
ruling.
Another worry: the IRS challenges the spinoff, Yahoo appeals
and has to make financial disclosures in court that hurt the
stock, and a verdict isn't reached for at least another year,
said Don Williamson of American University's Kogod Tax Center.
