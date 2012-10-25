By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 Yahoo Inc said on
Thursday it bought a small, mobile start-up company in New York,
marking one of new Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's first moves
to revamp the struggling Web pioneer by acquiring outside
products and technology.
Yahoo purchased Stamped, which makes a product that lets
consumers share favorite restaurants and music on their
smartphones. It did not disclose financial details.
In a blog on the Stamped website, Stamped co-founders wrote
that Yahoo would discontinue the Stamped product by the end of
the year and that the team would be working on something "big,
mobile and new."
"As a team of mostly former Googlers, we've all worked with
and are big fans of Marissa. So when an opportunity arose to
become a part of the team at Yahoo!, we jumped," read the blog
post, which featured a picture of the three co-founders
alongside Mayer.
A former Google Inc executive, Mayer took over as
Yahoo CEO in July, becoming the latest in a string of executives
to try to revive revenue growth at the Web portal.
During Yahoo's quarterly earnings conference call on Monday
- her first public remarks since taking the helm - Mayer said
that her top priority was to create a coherent mobile strategy
for Yahoo.
Yahoo said the Stamped team consists of nine employees.
The company, with not quite two years of history under its
belt, has already won seed funding from celebrities such as pop
star Justin Bieber and The New York Times, according to
CrunchBase, an online blog and database of venture capital
transactions.
Shares of Yahoo were up 7 cents at $16.61 in afternoon
trading.