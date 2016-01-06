* Starboard: leadership change needed at board, corporate
suite
* Reiterates need to launch sale of core business
(Adds Yahoo comment)
By Michael Flaherty and Lehar Maan
Jan 6 Activist investor Starboard Value LP on
Wednesday ramped up pressure on Yahoo Inc, taking aim
at Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer and her leadership team
and raising the prospect that a proxy battle is approaching.
Starboard in a letter to the board of directors implied that
Mayer and her officers needed to go, without naming her
specifically.
"To be successful, dramatically different thinking is
required, together with significant changes across all aspects
of the business starting at the board level, and including
executive leadership," Starboard CEO Jeffrey Smith said in the
letter on Wednesday.
Starboard, which owns about 0.75 percent of Yahoo, has been
pushing for changes at the Internet company since 2014, urging
it to separate its Asian assets and auction off the core
business.
Starboard has threatened to shake up the board if Yahoo's
stock continued to suffer.
Yahoo shares fell 0.2 percent to $32.28, far below a
12-month high of $50.41.
"Unfortunately, it appears that shareholders have no
confidence that management and the board will be able to execute
on a separation of these assets or improve the performance of
the core business," Smith said in the letter.
Yahoo spokeswoman Rebecca Neufeld said the company will
provide more details on its turnaround plan prior to its fourth
quarter earnings call later this month.
"Our board and management team engage in and maintain
regular, open dialogue with all our shareholders, and
consistently strive to deliver and to maximize shareholder
value," Neufeld said in an emailed statement.
Starboard, together with other shareholders, have demanded
Yahoo separate the Asian assets, including stakes in Chinese
e-commerce company Alibaba and Yahoo Japan Corp, and
conduct an immediate public auction of the core business,
including search and advertising businesses.
But Yahoo is resisting, instead pursuing a tax-free spinoff
of the core business, which could take at least a year.
Some analysts think board upheaval may be in the works.
"If the board is sufficiently confident that their current
management team has the right plan, then the board needs to
prepare to be replaced because that's probably going to happen,"
said Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser, who recommends
holding the stock. "I don't think many shareholders will get
into the way of an activist slate."
Yahoo is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Jan. 26.
The deadline for shareholders to nominate directors for the
anticipated May annual meeting is expected to be in late
February through March 26.
MARKET VALUE HAS "COLLAPSED"
Smith said in the letter he is confident that buyers are
expressing interest in Yahoo's core business, but the company is
not pursuing the suitors.
Verizon Communications is among the technology, media
and telecommunications companies seen as potential buyers of
Yahoo's core business. Verizon's chief financial officer said in
December such a sale could make sense though it was premature to
discuss.
After heading Yahoo for more than three years, Mayer has
been unable to revive growth in its revenues and faces stiff
competition from the likes of Facebook Inc and Alphabet
Inc's Google unit.
Some shareholders said they doubt whether Mayer has a robust
plan to revive the struggling Internet media business.
They have criticized her for a series of ineffective
acquisitions and being unable to stem a continued decline in the
value of the Internet business, citing them as reasons to
replace her.
In the letter Smith claimed Yahoo's market value, without
its Alibaba shares, "has collapsed and is currently trading near
zero."
The Alibaba stake, worth more than $30 billion, accounts for
the bulk of Yahoo's market value, while its 35 percent stake in
Yahoo Japan is worth $8.5 billion.
The plan to spin off the Alibaba stake hit a hurdle in
September when the U.S. Internal Revenue Service did not make a
decision on Yahoo's request for a ruling on whether the
transaction would be tax-free. If taxable, the deal could cost
shareholders billions of dollars.
In December, Yahoo shelved plans to spin off the Alibaba
stake and said it would create a separate company that would
house Yahoo's Internet business and its stake in Yahoo Japan.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York, Lehar Maan and
Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Richard Chang)