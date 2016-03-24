(Adds detail on Starboard demands and Yahoo shares, background
By Michael Flaherty and Supantha Mukherjee
March 24 Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP
moved on Thursday to overthrow the entire board of Yahoo Inc
, including Chief Executive Marissa Mayer, who has
struggled to turn around the company in her nearly four years at
the helm.
Starboard, which has been pushing for changes at Yahoo since
2014 and owns about 1.7 percent of the company, said it would
nominate nine candidates for the board.
The proxy fight comes as Yahoo is pressing ahead with an
auction of its core Internet business, which includes search,
mail and news sites. The faded Internet pioneer has been
struggling to keep up with Alphabet Inc's Google and
Facebook Inc in the battle for online advertisers.
Yahoo said in a statement it will review Starboard's
nominees and respond in due course.
Yahoo and Starboard could still come to an agreement before
the company's annual meeting, expected to be in late June. If
they cannot avoid a proxy fight and the Yahoo board election is
taken to a shareholder vote, attention will swing to the large
mutual and index funds that own the stock and will carry heavy
weight in the final tally.
"We think everyone getting into the stock over the past six
months, and most of those easing their way out, will all side
with Starboard," said Don Bilson, head of event-driven research
at Gordon Haskett, an independent research firm.
BlackRock Inc, Vanguard Group, State Street Corp
and Fidelity Investments own a combined 16.2 percent of
Yahoo shares, according to Thomson Reuters data, with Goldman
Sachs owning another 4.2 percent.
Yahoo co-founder David Filo - one of the board members
Starboard wants to remove - is the company's largest shareholder
with a 7.5-percent stake.
Yahoo and Starboard representatives met on March 10 to
discuss ways the two sides could avoid a proxy fight, according
to people familiar with the matter. But those talks
broke down, in part because Starboard was upset by Yahoo's
announcement that same day that it appointed two new board
directors, these people say.
"We have been extremely disappointed with Yahoo's dismal
financial performance," Starboard said in its latest letter to
Yahoo, adding that its need to officially launch a proxy fight
was "unfortunate."
Starboard said it remained open to discussions with Yahoo
and was hopeful that it could reach an agreement to get involved
with the company.
Given that Starboard is proposing nine new directors, a
settlement prior to the annual meeting would focus on whether or
not Yahoo is willing to give up control of the board.
Some Yahoo investors are concerned that a proxy fight could
hinder the auction effort, since a buyer would want to know if a
stable board and management team is in place before putting in
an offer, sources have said.
Starboard said in its letter that one reason for its desire
to shake up the board is to ensure that the core business is
properly sold, adding that it was concerned with how the process
was going so far.
"The same management team and Board that has failed
shareholders for years wants shareholders to entrust them with
one of the most crucial decisions yet to be made," Starboard
founder Jeffrey Smith wrote in the letter, referring to the
auction of the core business.
Yahoo's shares, which have fallen about 22 percent in the
past 12 months, were down 0.9 percent at $34.49 in early trading
on Thursday. They were trading around $40 when Starboard first
launched its Yahoo campaign, where the hedge fund advocated for
Yahoo to merge with AOL, now owned by Verizon.
Yahoo launched an auction of its core business in February
after it shelved plans to spin off its stake in Chinese
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Starboard's nominees include its chief executive, Jeffrey
Smith, and Eddy Hartenstein, the former chief executive of
Tribune Co; Bridget Baker, NBCUniversal's former president of TV
Networks Distribution; and Rick Hill, the former chairman of
Tessera Technologies. Hill, who experienced a Starboard attack
when he was at Tessera, has served on several of Smith's
director slates since.
The deadline for shareholders to nominate directors to stand
for election at the annual meeting expires on Saturday.
Starboard has made clear since January that it is seeking
the ouster of Mayer and of board directors, though how many
board seats Smith sought was a mystery until news of the slate
broke late on Wednesday.
The hedge fund interviewed more than 100 candidates for its
director slate, according to a person familiar with the matter.
A shareholder move to overthrow an entire board is very
rare, and even more extraordinary for Starboard given its
relatively small ownership of Yahoo's stock.
In October 2014, Starboard Value LP won its standoff with
Darden Restaurants Inc, convincing shareholders to
replace the whole board of the Olive Garden parent.
Starboard currently owns 5.2 percent of Darden's stock, and
that is after selling a significant amount of shares earlier
this month.
