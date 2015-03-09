March 9 Yahoo Inc shareholder Starboard Value LP said the company's spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd was a "good first step" but reiterated that the company remained undervalued.

Starboard recommended that Yahoo "right-size" its "bloated" cost structure, buy back $3.5 billion-$4.0 billion of shares and separate the Yahoo Japan stake in a tax-efficient manner.

The steps could unlock $11.1 billion of shareholder value, or about $11.70 per share, the activist investor wrote in a letter to Yahoo's board on Monday.

Starboard, which owned a 0.8 percent stake in Yahoo as of November, did not mention anything about its previous push for Yahoo to combine with AOL Inc.

Yahoo was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)